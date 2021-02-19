Mi-Wuk Village Man Arrested For Battery And Vandalism

Mi Wuk Village, CA – Hearing yelling that erupted into the sounds of a physical fight brought several urgent calls into the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch center.

Deputies were called out to a home in the Sierra Village neighborhood off Highway 108 in Mi Wuk Village last Friday evening. Upon their arrival, the deputy confronted a man, identified as 58-year-old Frederick Guthmiller, and women at the residence.

The female described what happened stating that they were arguing when Guthmiller allegedly struck her in the back of the head. The victim relayed that he also threw her cell phone several times, causing the screen to shatter and destroying the phone. What the two were arguing about was unclear.

At the conclusion of the deputy’s questioning, Guthmiller was taken into custody without incident for battery and vandalism. His bail was set at $15,000.