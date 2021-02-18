Rabies Alert As Skunk Test Positive

San Andreas, CA – A complaint of a possibly rabid skunk inside a house sent the Calaveras County Trapper to investigate.

Calaveras County Animal Services reports it was notified of the sick skunk last Friday. The trapper headed to the residence in the 10100 block of Fricot City Road in the Mountain Ranch area.

Upon his arrival, the critter was quickly caught and then euthanized that same day. The animal’s carcass was sent to San Joaquin Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing on Tuesday and it came back positive for rabies today.

To protect human health and safety, animal services advise that wild animals exhibiting signs of illness or that are injured should not be handled. Instead, immediately report their location to animal control.

All animals at the home should receive rabies booster shots, according to county officials, who stress owners keep pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date. They recommend that anyone who thinks their pets or livestock came in contact with this skunk report it. The numbers to call are the county trapper at 209-754-6504 Ext. 3, or animal services at 209-754-6509.