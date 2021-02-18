Tuolumne County Requests More Collaboration With State On COVID-19

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — A resolution was unanimously approved by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors this week that is critical of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was introduced by Supervisors Anaiah Kirk and Kathleen Haff, and you can view it by clicking here.

It argues that the state’s color-coded tier system doesn’t allow flexibility at the local level, small businesses forced to shutter are not justly being compensated, the vaccine rollout has been chaotic and there is a rise in drug abuse and mental health issues.

Supervisor Kirk argued, “If the government is going to come into your business and tell you that you need to cease operation, or reduce down to 75-percent or 50-percent operation, but then they don’t come in and justly compensate and give you the finances you need to adhere to those rules…it is really not fair at all to expect us and our businesses to succeed under that model.”

The resolution will be sent to Governor Newsom and local representatives Senator Andreas Borgeas and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow.