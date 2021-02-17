Vote By Mail Ballots Likely For Potential Newsom Recall Election

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Voters in California would automatically receive a ballot in the mail for any election held in 2020, including a potential recall vote of Governor Gavin Newsom, as part of a bill just passed at the capitol.

The legislature last year voted to send all Californians a ballot in the mail for the Presidential election as way to reduce the number of people physically going to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing the continued impacts of coronavirus, a revised bill would extend automatic vote by mail ballots through 2021. It was approved by both houses of the legislature and now awaits Governor Newsom’s signature.

Proponents trying to recall Newsom have until March 17 to collect the needed 1.5 million signatures to spur a special election. Supporters say they have surpassed the number, but election officials will need to make sure that enough of those submitted are valid. April 29 is the deadline for counties to verify signatures. If it moves forward, the election would likely happen in August or September.

At this point there are only two special elections planned in 2021, and they are to fill vacancies in the state legislature.