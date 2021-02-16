Calaveras Supervisors Meeting Preview

Calaveras Board of Supervisors View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There are a handful of items on today’s Calaveras Board of Supervisors agenda.

The county leaders will open with a presentation on the COVID-19 response from public health officials. Right after, the board will vote on proclaiming this month as Civil Grand Jury Awareness Month. It will be followed by the board directing staff about priorities and study sessions in 2021. The final item will be a discussion about advocating for greater local flexibility and autonomy in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting starts at 9am.