Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss COVID Items And New Committees

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — An update on the local response to the pandemic, and a proposed letter written to Governor Gavin Newsom, will be discussed at Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The meeting will open with a 9am presentation from public health officials highlighting the latest COVID-19 related happenings. Later, the board will review a proposed letter to Governor Gavin Newsom that is drafted at the recommendation of board members Anaiah Kirk and Kathleen Haff.

It would highlight county concerns about the handling of the pandemic. It would ask for more supplies of the vaccine, additional state help to distribute it, greater collaboration with local jurisdictions, more help for businesses impacted by regulations, and a reconsideration of using a third party administrator to executive the vaccine program. Read more about the proposed letter by clicking here.

The board will also hear a presentation on state and federal laws regarding industrial hemp cultivation and give staff direction on local regulations.

In addition, the board will vote on creating both a Fire Safety Advisory Committee and a Homeless Advisory Committee. If they are approved, the county will request applications for the seats.