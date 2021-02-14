President’s Day Winter Weather Advisory

Dorrington Snow Accumulation View Photo

The third in a series of winter weather systems will impact the Sierra Nevada on Monday.

Mountain snow will begin to spread into northern California Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday. This system will have the potential to bring some accumulating snow to the northern Sierra as low as 4,500 to 5,000 ft. Most of the accumulating snow will fall over elevations above 6,000 feet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, on President’s Day (Monday) from midnight until 4 PM.

Total wet snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from two to eight inches.

Mountain travel will be difficult at times, with chain controls and reduced visibility possible. Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.