Alleged Thief Caught With Burglary Tools And Loot After Traffic Stop

By Tracey Petersen
Jose Valenzuela

Jose Valenzuela

Jamestown, CA – An alleged thief was caught with his burglary tools and loot after being pulled over in Jamestown.

The suspect was driving along the 18 000 block of Highway 108 near Harvard Mine Road when a Tuolumne County Deputy noticed that the vehicle had no rear brake lights and made a traffic stop.  The driver, and sole occupant, was identified as 35-year-old Jose Valenzuela of Modesto who was on searchable probation.

A search of the vehicle and Valenzuela turned up a stolen debit card, bolt cutters and cut padlocks, two backpacks containing signed checks not made out to him, bank statements, and a card reader.

Valenzuela was arrested without incident for forgery, credit card theft and violation of probation.

