AHS Plans Clinic for Overbooked Appointments To Get COVID-19 Shots

Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora has scheduled a new weekend clinic to vaccinate more than 500 Tuolumne County residents booted from last Saturday’s clinic due to a computer glitch that left them with no shot and no new date to get one.

As reported here, when that clinic was opened to those 65 and older the website was overwhelmed, and the scheduling system malfunctioned overbooking 550 appointments. In a press release given out late today, hospital officials detailed, “During the week of February 15, representatives from Adventist Health Sonora will be calling all 550 people and rescheduling them, with 275 appointments available on Saturday, February 20, and 275 appointments available on Sunday, February 21.”

While the hospital was able to vaccinate 885 residents at last weekend’s clinic, it is awaiting updates from the state regarding the timing and quantity of additional shipments to allow for future clinics. The hospital provided an update on vaccinations noting that it has provided 1,100 first doses of the vaccine and 680-second doses to local healthcare workers and first responders. Over the last three weeks, it has also vaccinated nearly 2,700 community members age 65 and over. AHS provided this second dose schedule dates that will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds:

*questions call 209-536-5165.

The hospital also addressed questions about why the clinics are only held on weekends, stating that they are staffed by hospital and community volunteers who are giving their time on top of their regular clinical responsibilities.

“We want to vaccinate our community as much as our community wants to be vaccinated,” says Michelle Fuentes, Adventist Health Sonora President. “Every volunteer is putting their whole heart into these vaccination clinics so that we can put an end to this pandemic for our community.”

Weekday vaccination clinics are being done by the Tuolumne County Public Health Department. Currently, it continues to identify individuals on its waiting list who are “eligible” for vaccination and schedule them for those clinics. Their Vaccination Interest Form can be found here.

Without a steady supply of vaccine, hospital officials recommend the public register for one of the state-run vaccination sites by clicking here for appointments and updates.