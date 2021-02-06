65 Plus Residents Crash AHS COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Website

Sonora, CA – A rush of those 65 plus trying to wrangle a slot for Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sonora, crashed Adventist Health Sonora’s website and created several hundred overbooked appointments.

As reported here Thursday night, the hospital announced it would expand the clinic originally slated for those 75 and older to 65 and up since only around 450 of the 800 vaccine doses had been allotted. The remaining 350 or so appointments would become available on the website at 9:30 Friday morning.

This morning the site opened on time but about 10 minutes later clinic organizers noticed a glitch in the system. Hospital officials detailed in a written statement, “The overwhelming amount of website traffic experienced this morning…crashed the system and the limit of 25 appointments per 15-minute timeslot malfunctioned, allowing several hundred overbooked appointments.”

That sent clinic organizers scrambling to contact nearly 500 individuals who had been overbooked by 9:37 a.m. and giving them the news that due to the issue they would have to be rescheduled for the next clinic. When that will be is still up in the air as the hospital waits for information from the state on its next vaccine shipment.

Hospital officials advise, “The most impacted timeslots are between 1 and 3 p.m. Those scheduled for their vaccination during that time should prepare for longer wait times. Other timeslots will have fewer appointments and should not be affected.”

While AHS directs those with questions can check their website or call the vaccine hotline at 209-536-5165, they noted that, currently, “the call volume for the hotline has exceeded capacity.”

No phone call or voicemail message means your appointment is set. Hospital officials, however, acknowledge that there were a few wrong numbers, and those individuals will be able to reschedule with clinic staff. AHS also encouraged those who have not had a shot or scheduled to have one register at myturn.ca.gov for updates on regional clinics planned for our area.