California Considering Increasing Penalties For Porch Pirates

Sacramento, CA — As more people have been ordering items online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of package thefts has been increasing as well.

Republican Senator Brian Jones has introduced legislation at the state capitol, Senate Bill 358, which would allow prosecutors to charge perpetrators with a misdemeanor for the first offense, and a felony if there are three convictions within a three year period.

“Because current law treats package theft outside the home differently than burglaries inside the home, many of these porch pirates are habitual offenders who keep dodging real punishment for their crimes,” says Senator Jones. “In addition to driving up the price for all consumers, porch piracy leaves the most vulnerable in our community without essential items that many need to survive.”

SB 358 will soon be heard in a Senate Committee.