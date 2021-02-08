New Subdivision Proposed In Groveland

Groveland, CA — A proposal to divide a 78-acre parcel into 19 properties near Pine Mountain Lake Airport in Groveland is open for comment. The subdivision map provides a tentative plan for the 19 lots to range in size from 3 acres to 12.5 acres. If approved the proposal says lots 1 through 11 will be accessed via Ferretti Road and Clements Road while lots 12 through 19 will be accessed via a new internal road.

The application requests a Long Gulch Ranch General Plan Amendment to allow the parcel’s zoning to change. The request was submitted to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department asking that the 78.8-acre rural residential parcel be changed to homestead residential.

In addition to the zone change, the project notes there is a change to the stakeholder notification sent a year ago in February. The notice stated the project would connect to Groveland Community Service District for public water but now has been revised to include the provision for on-site wells as the water supply. As previously submitted the sewage disposal will be provided via private systems such as septic systems.

The Tuolumne County Community Development Department notes comments by email are the preferred method of communication due to staff working remotely. They can be sent via email to the Land Use Coordinator, Natalie Rizzi here. The office’s phone number is (209) 533-5936.

Larger maps are available here and here.