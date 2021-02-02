Supervisors To Discuss Storm Impacts And COVID

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss several issues at the first meeting of February.

The board will open with a 9am presentation today from public health officials about the local response to COVID-19. Other items include the board hearing a report on the Law and Justice Center campus, voting on approving goals and objectives for 2021, and hearing an update on winter storm impacts and potential actions that may be needed.

With three new supervisors recently joining the board, they will also begin the process of selecting new planning commissioners. The board will offer thanks to the commissioners in districts 1, 4, 5 and an at large member, and post notices of vacancy for the seats.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.