Yosemite Closure Extended Due To Storm Impacts

Storm hits Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA — After initially hoping to reopen this weekend, Yosemite National Park will stay closed until at least Monday, February 1.

As of yesterday afternoon, Yosemite Valley had received 18 inches of snow, and more was received overnight and throughout this morning.

Downed tree branches have caused damage to park buildings and vehicles. Thankfully there have been no injuries reported.

Since the state’s Stay At Home Order has been lifted, when the park reopens it will be 24/7.

Visitors will be able to enter the park using Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), El Portal Road (Highway 140), and Hetch Hetchy Road. Areas south of Yosemite Valley (including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance, and Wawona Road) will remain closed until further notice.