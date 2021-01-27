A Crash, An Assault And Then A DUI Arrest

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man hits another vehicle and leaves the scene only to crash his pickup and then get into a fistfight with another man not involved in either crash.

The CHP reports that 27-year-old Kevin Burback of Sonora was driving a 1992 Toyota pickup westbound on Murphy Road, east of Lime Kiln Road at an unknown rate of speed recently. Coming from the opposite direction in a 2004 GMC Sierra while towing a trail was 32-year-old Matthew Cody Davis also of Sonora going about 5 miles per hour.

As the two trucks were passing each other, Burback’s pickup drifted into the left rear of the Davis’ trailer. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado recounts, “After the impact, Burback continued westbound when his vehicle became disabled against an embankment. An uninvolved 59-year-old male from Sonora contacted Burback and a physical altercation occurred. CHP Officer’s arrived at the scene and determined Burback was driving under influence of an alcoholic beverage and placed under arrest.”

Burback was arrested for DUI, assault and battery.