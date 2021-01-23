More Snow Is On The Way

A cold low pressure system has been moving over Northern California today with snow showers over the Sierra Nevada.

CalTrans has reported delays and chain controls earlier in the day. Snow levels starting around 3,500 feet can be expected through the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet through 10 PM tonight.

Additional snow accumulations up to one to two inches is expected above the 4,500 foot elevation tonight.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times and slippery road conditions.

More snow is expected late Sunday and into Monday.

Because of that a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

Moderate to heavy snow possible. Between half-a-foot to one foot of snow accumulation will be possible above the 4,000 foot elevation.

Plan on travel delays and slick, snow covered roads, some of which may become impassable or closed. Roads that remain open will require tire chains.

Yet, an even stronger storm is forecast around next week late Tuesday or Wednesday. The high impact system will take aim on the region with the potential to bring multiple feet of snow in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.