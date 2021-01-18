Mostly cloudy
Many High Country Homes Without Power In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Dorrington, CA — The CHP reports there was a road hazard reported shortly after 6:30am related to power lines in the Dorrington area.

It is possibly a tree into power lines on Meko Drive near Midoo Way. Meko Drive is currently blocked. PG&E reports that the power is now out for most customers east of Arnold and up past the Dorrington area. PG&E hopes to have the power restored by 11am.

Late last week PG&E stated there was the possibility for a planned power outage for this area today through Wednesday, however, PG&E scrapped the plans for both Calaveras and Tuolumne counties late yesterday.

  News Alert