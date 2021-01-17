PSPS No Longer Planned In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is no longer included in a PG&E planned power outage scheduled for tomorrow.

Initially, areas around Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Mono Visa, Cedar Ridge and Pinecrest were in the tentative area for an outage lasting between Monday and Wednesday. The county’s Office of Emergency Services reports, “Tuolumne County was just removed from the January 18 PSPS scope. It is not forecasted to be affected by a PSPS event, however, weather conditions can change quickly. There are still strong winds expected which could result in many unplanned outages.”