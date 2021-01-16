Sleeping Burglar Caught Red Handed With Loot From Home

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown woman caught sleeping inside a Sonora home was also found to have a loot bag containing more than just stolen items.

A startled homeowner in the 700 block of Shaws Flat Road recently reported finding an unknown female napping in their basement. Arriving Sonora Police officers woke the subject, 38-year-old Roxann Tracy of Jamestown. A records check showed she had two outstanding warrants. One related to felony burglary charges, and another misdemeanor bench warrant related to drugs, which allowed her to be searched.

A pat-down of Tracy revealed several items not belonging to her, some identified by the homeowner as belonging to them. The officer also discovered a satchel nearby containing what appeared to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Tracy arrested for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia along with both of her warrants. Her bail was set at $50,000.

SPD relayed that they are not sure how Tracy allegedly broke into the house, as there were no visible signs of a break-in.