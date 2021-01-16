High Wind Watch For The Sierra Nevada

Forest area in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Strong north to east winds are forecast over Northern California, beginning late Sunday night and lasting into Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada from late Sunday night through Tuesday evening.

The winds are expected to be strong enough to damage trees and cause power outages. The strongest winds are expected to be from Sunday night into Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning over most of the area. The strong winds are the result of the difference in pressure between a strong low pressure system moving over the area on Monday and strong high pressure building in behind it Monday night and Tuesday.

In the Sierra Nevada, northeast winds from thirty to forty mph are expected, with gusts ranging from fifty to seventy-five mph. The strongest gusts will be over the higher exposed peaks.

In the Northern San Joaquin Valley, northeast winds from twenty-five to thirty-five mph are forecast, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.