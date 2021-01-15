Update: Crash Blocks HWY 4 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 3:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage from a crash that shut down Highway 4 in the Douglas Flat area of Calaveras County has been cleared. Two pickups collided near the Holiday Mine Road intersection blocking both lanes of the highway. Officers were directing traffic around the site for about an hour as tow crews worked to remove the wreckage and debris from the roadway. Luckily, the CHP reports no injuries in the crash.

Original post at 2:25 p.m.: Douglas Flat, CA — First responders are on the scene of a crash that has blocked Highway 4 and has traffic backed up.

The CHP reports that two pickups collided near the Holiday Mine Road intersection in the Douglas Flat area, between Vallecito and Murphys in Calaveras County. The wreckage is blocking both lanes of the highway and officers are directing traffic.

An ambulance has been called to the scene but there is no information currently on injuries. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.