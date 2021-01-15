Social Equity Committee And COVID Enforcement Update On Sonora Agenda

Sonora, CA — With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday falling on Monday, the Sonora City Council will meet this coming Tuesday.

The meeting will begin with an introduction from new District One Supervisor David Goldemberg.

Later the council will discuss the recently created Social Equity Committee. Specifically, the council will decide whether to do a community workshop related to communication strategies with a goal to “promote inclusivity, listening and social equity across differences.” The meeting documents note that workshop for the committee, and open to the general public, would be conducted by Lynn Peters, who is a social justice practitioner with 30 years of non-profit and community organizing experience who has worked to change social norms around violence, racism and oppression. The cost to facilitate the workshop is typically $450, but the facilitator is offering to provide it to the city pro-bono.

Tuesday there will also be an update on Sonora’s COVID-19 education and compliance program for local businesses. The council approved an urgency ordinance on April 6 that created enforcement mechanisms and penalties for violators of state COVID-19 directives. The council directed staff to come back and report on any cease and desist orders or fines enforced through administrative citation.

The meeting will also have a discussion about a couple of planned city grant applications related to firefighting and law enforcement.

Tuesday’s open session meeting will start at 5pm. Click here to find information on how to take part in the virtual meeting.