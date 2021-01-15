‘Zoom Fatigue’ Prompts Time Change For TUD Meetings

Barbara Balen TUD Board President View Photo

Sonora, CA – With the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing protocols forcing Tuolumne Utility District (TUD) meetings to be held online, the district’s board hopes switching from afternoons to mornings will provide an energy boost.

The time change was agreed upon at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting that went on late into the evening, resulting in one of the reasons for the time change, which was approved by a unanimous vote. In March, the TUD office and board chambers closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all adjusting to socially distanced Zoom meetings and that includes the potential for Zoom fatigue. Changing the meeting time from 2 p.m. to 9 a.m. will change up the energy and hopefully be more convenient and efficient for everyone having to tune in from their devices,” stated Barbara Balen, TUD Board of Directors President.

The next Board meeting will be held Tuesday, January 26th at 9 a.m. Meetings take place on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. TUD encourages customers to attend online. The meetings can be viewed at mymotherlode.com in the multimedia section, by clicking here.