Sunny
56.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California GOP Criticizes Vaccine Distribution

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Vaccine - Syringe

Vaccine - Syringe

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Republican leaders in the California Senate sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom critical of efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

They argue that 2.4 million vaccines have been received by the state, but to this point, only around 25-percent have been administered. The state has administered 2.07 doses per 100 people, while the national average is 3.03 per 100.

The letter was authored by GOP Senate leader Shannon Grove, and three others, Jim Nielsen, Patricia Bates and Scott Wilk. They write that the state needs to make vaccine distribution the number one priority, and should fix any issues that are delaying the availability of the vaccine.

The letter can be found here.   

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 