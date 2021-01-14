California GOP Criticizes Vaccine Distribution

Sacramento, CA — Republican leaders in the California Senate sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom critical of efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

They argue that 2.4 million vaccines have been received by the state, but to this point, only around 25-percent have been administered. The state has administered 2.07 doses per 100 people, while the national average is 3.03 per 100.

The letter was authored by GOP Senate leader Shannon Grove, and three others, Jim Nielsen, Patricia Bates and Scott Wilk. They write that the state needs to make vaccine distribution the number one priority, and should fix any issues that are delaying the availability of the vaccine.

The letter can be found here.