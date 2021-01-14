Final Supervisor Orientation Meeting Scheduled

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The third and final meeting designed to educate the board of supervisors and local residents about county government operations is coming up tomorrow.

The meeting will feature presentations from Animal Control, the District Attorney’s Office, Fire, Probation/Mother Lode Juvenile Detention Facility, Public Defender and the Sheriff’s Office.

Two meetings held last week featured the various other department heads. Friday’s meeting begins at 9am and the video will be streamed live online. The supervisor meeting room is still closed to the public due to COVID-19. Details on viewing the meeting are below. The meeting is anticipated to last for most of the day.

The meetings come after three new board members were elected last year, David Goldemberg, Kathleen Haff and Jaron Brandon.

No action will be taken tomorrow as it is informational only.