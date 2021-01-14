Fire Capt. Twain Harte Fire Department 2020 Firefighter of the Year

Twain Harte Fire Captain Mark Slater View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Twain Harte Fire Department 2020 Firefighter of the Year is Fire Captain Mark Slater.

With 31-years of experience, the department says Captain Slater was chosen for his passion, commitment and his investment in the fleet program, facility maintenance program, and fire prevention program. Noted are the countless hours he spends on and off-duty working towards improvements, innovation, and ownership of these programs.

In a written statement on his selection the department states, “Captain Slater always goes above and beyond to maintain personnel needs for the line staff and intern firefighters. He is a critical component in the departments’ active training program. Captain Slater is one of the department’s Senior Fire Control instructors, lead chainsaw instructors, lead LARRO instructor, and one of the Firefighter Skills evaluators for both Columbia and Chabot College.

Captain Slater achieves all the above while still preparing his crew for the all-risk challenges that a fire company may face. He is continuously learning new information and skills of the job while holding himself and his crew to the highest standards without compromise.

Captain Slater’s compassion for the public and his crew is unmatched. He continually puts the wellbeing of others before himself. His integrity is commendable as he sets the bar for excellence through the performance of his duties. His outstanding leadership is evident as he inspires personnel with his strong work ethic and positive attitude. He exemplifies the department’s shared values of integrity, ownership, compassion, innovation, and excellence.”