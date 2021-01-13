Sonora High Resuming In-Person Learning

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — The largest school district in Tuolumne County will start welcoming students back to campus under a hybrid model.

The Sonora High School District transitioned to full distance learning on November 19 after a spike in county COVID-19 cases created challenges related to contact tracing.

District Superintendent Ed Pelfrey tells Clarke Broadcasting that the school board voted last night to a transition to a hybrid model, effective tomorrow (January 14).

It is specifically Hybrid Model 2, and students will be on campus two days per week, with the green cohort being Mondays Thursdays and the gold cohort on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be independent learning for all.

For more information on the plan, click here.