TMWIHC Announces New Medical Director And Pediatrics Expansion

Dr. Eric Runte and Dr. Tony Conte View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center has hired Dr. Eric Runte to serve as the new Medical Director.

TMWIHC notes that Dr. Runte, a longtime local family practice physician, brings over 30 years of experience in primary care. He is a graduate of the University of California Davis School of Medicine.

In addition, the TMWIHC announces that it is expanding its pediatric services as Dr. Tony Conte is now joining the medical center full time. He had been seeing pediatric patients in Tuolumne and the move will allow for pediatric services in Sonora as well. Dr. Conte studied at UC Davis before moving onto Wayne State University School of Medicine in Michigan and completing his residency at Northwestern University.

The TMWIHC was incorporated in 2003 and began offering Primary Care Services in 2005. Services have expanded over the years, including the addition of a pharmacy in Tuolumne, adding Counseling and Behavioral Health Services, a Primary Care Center in Sonora, a Dental Clinic, and other healthcare amenities. They report that they are taking new patients and accept most insurance policies.