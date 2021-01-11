Newly Elected Calaveras Supervisors Take Oath

Supervisors take oath - Amanda Folendorf, Gary Tofanelli and Jack Garamendi View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A week after the new supervisors took the oath of office in Tuolumne County, a similar type of ceremony was held in Calaveras County.

Amanda Folendorf, Gary Tofanelli and Jack Garamendi were administered the oath this morning by chairwoman Merita Callaway. All three were victorious during the March Primary Election.

The special meeting started at 10am and it concluded immediately after the ceremonial task. The first regular meeting for the new board will be tomorrow at 9am. The first item will be the election of a chair and vice-chair for the new year. Later the board will hear a presentation from health officials about the response to COVID-19. The board will also receive a presentation on the Zoning Ordinance update and appoint applicants to serve on various boards and committees.

For information on how to view the meeting, and give comments, click here.