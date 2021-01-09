Update: Cold Driver Found In Vehicle After Crash On HWY 49 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 12:10 a.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been removed and traffic is moving freely on Highway 49 once again. Further details on the vehicle versus tree collision can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:35 a.m.: Calaveras County, CA — One person has been flown from the scene of a crash on Highway 49 that was discovered by accident this morning.

The CHP could not confirm to Clarke Broadcasting regarding how long the driver was stranded in the black sedan or whether they had spent the night in it. The vehicle versus tree collision occurred near Golden Gate Drive intersection, which is between San Andreas and Mokelumne Hill, near the San Andreas Transfer Station landfill. The CHP reports that a passerby pulled over onto the shoulder to make a phone call just before ten this morning and spotted a black sedan under a leaning pine tree, blocking it from view while traveling on the roadway.

At first, officers believed the car to be abandoned but were surprised when they reached it and found a “very cold” injured person inside, according to the CHP. Although the driver suffered minor injuries, they were flown to Sutter Medical Center in Roseville for a thorough checkup, according to the CHP.

Officers remain on the scene directing traffic, as a tow crew is removing the wreckage and blocking one lane of the highway. Traffic is getting backed up so motorists might want to avoid the area.