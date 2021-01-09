Woman Grabs And Douses A Person With Alcohol After Argument

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – An argument over a dinged car door erupted into an alleged physical assault after one person was dosed with alcohol.

The call came into Sonora Police dispatch on Monday afternoon as a verbal altercation in the parking lot at upper Save Mart on Mono Way in Sonora. When an officer arrived on the scene, he contacted two of the involved subjects. They admitted to being in an argument with a female parked next to them who they believed opened her door, hitting their vehicle.

The male driver began to argue with the female driver when suddenly his female passenger, 54-year-old Marshall of Sierra Village, got out of the car and approached the other driver. Marshall allegedly grabbed her by her jacket collar and then poured a bottle of alcoholic on her.

While questioning Marshall, she became uncooperative and appeared to be intoxicated. She was arrest for battery and public intoxication and placed on a $5,000 bail.