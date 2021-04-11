Mid-April Road Work Planned This Week

Road Work Sign View Photo

There are a few areas to expect crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of April 11 to April 17.

On Hwy 49 in Tuolumne at the 27.3 mile marker Stanislaus River Bridge one-way traffic control will allow for bridge inspection. The inspection is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Tuolumne on Hwy 108 at mile marker 15.5 and Sierra Road to Bonanza Drive utility work will restrict all traffic. THe work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will perform utility work on Hwy 4 in Murphys at Six Mile Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays.

In Calaveras a quarter-mile west and east of Chestnut Street on Hwy 12 long-term shoulder work on both sides of the road will continue. The work is scheduled through July 2nd.

On HWY 26 in Calaveras workers will perform tree work on Hwy 26 in Valley Springs from Burson Road to Silver Rapids Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 through Thursday. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.