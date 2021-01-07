Cloudy
46.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

DMV Extends Behind Wheel Driving Tests Suspension

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora DMV office

Sonora DMV office

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — While initially planning to resume in-person driving tests next week, the California DMV reports that the suspension is now extended until at least February 1st.

It is to prevent close in-person contact during the recent statewide spike in new coronavirus cases. The DMV will notify customers who have scheduled a test this month, and it will automatically be rescheduled for a later date. In-vehicle testing is required for first time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants.

Driver’s permits are automatically extended six months from the expiration date.

Of note, motorcycle tests will continue because it is possible to physical distance.

While DMV offices are currently open, officials encourage people to use online services if possible.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 