DMV Extends Behind Wheel Driving Tests Suspension

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sonora, CA — While initially planning to resume in-person driving tests next week, the California DMV reports that the suspension is now extended until at least February 1st.

It is to prevent close in-person contact during the recent statewide spike in new coronavirus cases. The DMV will notify customers who have scheduled a test this month, and it will automatically be rescheduled for a later date. In-vehicle testing is required for first time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants.

Driver’s permits are automatically extended six months from the expiration date.

Of note, motorcycle tests will continue because it is possible to physical distance.

While DMV offices are currently open, officials encourage people to use online services if possible.