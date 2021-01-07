Burglar Claims He Owned House He Allegedly Broke Into

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Avery, CA – A residential alarm brought a deputy to an Avery home to investigate where he found a man who claimed he owned the house.

When the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy first arrived at the home in the 4000 block of Moran Road around 1:15 p.m. on New Year’s Day, he heard noises and a voice coming from inside the residence. As he went to enter the home, he discovered that the back door of the home had been pried open.

Once inside, the deputy found 57-years-old Richard Darrell Ammons Jr. from Sacramento, in the kitchen area. The deputy confronted Ammons, who claimed that he actually owned the property, according to sheriff’s officials.

Further investigation revealed that Ammons was in fact not the owner of the residence. Sheriff’s officials say he also was unable to give any legal reason as to why he was in the home

Ammons was arrested without incident for burglary and is being held with a $50,000 bail.