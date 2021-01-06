Sewer Pipeline Work To Impact Traffic In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA – Motorists will face delays if traveling along Lyons Street in downtown Sonora tomorrow.

Crews with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) collections department will be cleaning sewer pipelines on Thursday, January 7, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The section of Lyons Street where the work is being done runs from Hope Lane to South Stewart Street.

There will be one-way traffic controls will be in place and up to ten-minute delay will be enacted, if needed. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and slow down around crews and equipment in the work area cone zones. Also, they request that travelers avoid the area if possible.