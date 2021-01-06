Supervisors Will Hold New Member Orientation

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — Three special Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meetings are scheduled to help educate new board members, and residents, about services available in the county.

They will begin at 9am on January 7, 8 and 15. Presentations will be delivered by department heads and no formal actions will be taken by the board members. The meetings, which are anticipated to last for most the day, will be physically closed to the public, but anyone can view them online, including on myMotherLode.com. For more information about the first meeting, coming up Thursday, click here.

New supervisors David Goldemberg, Jaron Brandon and Kathleen Haff took the oath of office on Monday and completed their first regular meeting yesterday. They joined existing members Anaiah Kirk and Ryan Campbell.