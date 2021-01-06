Newsom Proposes $600 Stimulus For Lower Income Californians

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Californians making under $30,000 a year could receive a stimulus check if lawmakers approve Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal.

He is calling it the “Golden State Stimulus.” The payment would go to anyone who qualifies for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), which has an income cap of $30,000.

“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” said Newsom. “This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support.”

It would be in addition to the $600 stimulus check sent out by the federal government.

In addition, Newsom is proposing that the eviction moratorium for unpaid rent be extended so long as people experiencing financial hardship are paying 25-percent of what is due. He also states he is pushing for quick distribution of California’s $2.6-billion share of federal rental assistance to assist low income tenants.

It is unclear if Newsom’s proposals will have the support of the California legislature.