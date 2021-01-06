CA Health Department Issues Order Regarding Transferring Patients

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A new order from the state’s public health department requires hospitals with available space to accept patients from facilities that have run out of intensive care beds.

The order comes as many hospitals in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have reached capacity on available ICU beds. It will result in more patients from those areas being sent to other parts of the state which are faring better.

Also, hospitals in areas hit hard by the pandemic are directed to start postponing non-essential and “non-life-threatening” surgeries.

You can read the entire state order by clicking here.