Bandyopadhyay To Lead MJC While President Is On Leave

Modesto, CA — Columbia College’s President will be serving double duty over the near term as Modesto Junior College President Jim Houpis has taken a medical leave.

Houpis has led Modesto Junior College for the past 22 months and specific details on regarding his leave were not disclosed. The Yosemite Community College District reports that Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay will continue to serve as Columbia College President, and also serve as acting President at MJC, while Houpis is away.

YCCD Chancellor Harry Yong says, “Santanu has been an excellent leader during his time at Columbia College. The district is fortunate to have someone with his skills and experience who can step into this important position at Modesto Junior College during this time.”

Bandyopadhyay has served as President at Columbia since July of 2018. YCCD, between Columbia and MJC, serves over 29,000 students.