California Passes Unfortunate COVID-19 Milestone

Sacramento, Ca — The California Department of Public Health reported yesterday that 585 people died from COVID-19, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

The previous record was 432 this past Thursday.

California is the third state to exceed 25,000 total deaths, following New York with 38,000 and Texas with 27,000.

There were also 47,189 new confirmed cases yesterday, statewide. In addition, the California Department of Public Health says there have now been four cases of a mutant variant of the virus, believed to be more contagious, found in Southern California. Other cases have been confirmed in Florida and Colorado.

Governor Gavin Newsom says his office is starting to collaborate with the US Army Corps. Of Engineers to evaluate and upgrade oxygen delivery systems at hospitals in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Tuolumne and Calaveras counties did not release new statistics yesterday, on New Year’s Day.

We reported earlier that the regional free testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds has been temporarily closed due to staffing issues. Public health has stated that it is not immediately clear when it will reopen.