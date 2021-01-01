Supervisor Kirk Announces Upcoming Town Hall

Supervisor Kirk Town Hall Info View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk says he wants to hear from constituents about issues that should be priorities in 2021.

The District Three Supervisor will host a town hall meeting Wednesday, January 6, at 5pm, via the online platform Zoom. Kirk’s district covers the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, and higher elevation communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

Click here for a link to the meeting.

You can also submit recommendations ahead of the meeting by emailing Kirk at AKirk@co.tuolumne.ca.us.