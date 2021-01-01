Mostly clear
39.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Kirk Announces Upcoming Town Hall

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Supervisor Kirk Town Hall Info

Supervisor Kirk Town Hall Info

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk says he wants to hear from constituents about issues that should be priorities in 2021.

The District Three Supervisor will host a town hall meeting Wednesday, January 6, at 5pm, via the online platform Zoom. Kirk’s district covers the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, and higher elevation communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

Click here for a link to the meeting.

You can also submit recommendations ahead of the meeting by emailing Kirk at AKirk@co.tuolumne.ca.us.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 