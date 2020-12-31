COVID-19 Report, 80 Total New Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Active COVID-19 Cases Over Time(12-30-20) View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports 17 new community COVID-19 cases and 63 additional inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. All of the new community cases appear to be isolating at home and there are 3 known SCC inmates hospitalized. Nine individuals were released from isolation. There are six total hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients.

Today’s community cases include 2 males and 1 female under 20, 3 males in their 20s, 3 males and 3 females in their 30s, 2 males in their 40s, 1 male and 1 female in their 60s, and 1 female in their 70’s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,921 cases including 1,091 inmate cases, 1,689 are recovered community cases and there are 120 active community cases. There are 627 active cases among 2,138 SCC inmates and no deaths. A total of 21 deaths of Tuolumne County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. Total tested 21,641.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Tuesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

Yesterday the State testing site had staffing issues and public health officials noted clinical staffing is a challenge felt throughout the state. The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended, visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The Blueprint tiers were updated yesterday and Tuolumne County continues to remain within the purple tier with a case rate of 34.4 and a test positivity rate of 8.2%.

Vaccine distribution continues according to Federal and State guidelines and they are being given in phases to priority groups as detailed here. The first shipments of Pfizer (950 doses) and Moderna (600 doses) vaccine were received in Tuolumne County.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/29 2 2 (66)

5.9% of pop. 1 0 (63) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/29 160 8 (1,064)

2.5% of pop. 21 48 (882) 22 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/29 120 99 (853)

1.9% of pop. 3 107 (711) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/30 2,726 101 (10,273) 6.4% of pop. 39 143 (7,430) 117 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/30 24 7 (233)

1.3% of pop. 4 5 (207) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/29 3,644 179 (19,245) 6.7% of pop. 49 164 (15,349) 252 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/30 146 3 (635) 4.5% of pop. NA 0 (474) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/29 6,601 730 (44,660) 5.7% of pop. 329/83 891 (37,431) 628 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/30 3,622 242 (34,141)

6% of pop. 329/68 546 (29,911) 608 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/30 120 80 (2,921) 5.5% of pop. 6 9 (1,689) 21 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.