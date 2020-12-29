Alleged Arsonist Arrested In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office sought help identifying this man View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office earlier released a photo and requested tips from the public about a suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the setting of several recent fires.

Numerous tips were reported to law enforcement, and it led officials to investigate 33-year-old Carl Morrison of Mountain Ranch. Sgt. Greg Stark reports, “During the contact with Morrison, new information and evidence was discovered and Morrison was arrested.”

He was charged with arson of an inhabited structure, arson of forest land, burglary, vehicle theft, and misdemeanor theft.

Morrison was booked into Calaveras County Jail on $250,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time regarding the specific acts of arson.