DMV Driving Test Halt Extended, Senior Online Services Expanded

Sacramento, CA — The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has extended its halt on road driving tests and requires no office visits for eligible seniors’ license renewals until further notice.

The DMV behind-the-wheel driving tests were put on hold until nearly the end of December due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, as reported here. This new stoppage will extend into the beginning of the year with the DMV slating it to last at least through January 4. Appointments in that timeframe will automatically be rescheduled with a notice to drivers.

There is also no need for seniors to head to DMV officers to renew their driver’s license. Instead, eligible drivers 70 and older can do that online until further notice for licenses that expire beginning in March of this year and throughout the COVID-19 emergency are eligible, including REAL ID renewals. A mail-in option will also be available in the coming weeks. Most drivers 69 and younger can also renew even if their notice states they must come to an office. For renewals, click here.