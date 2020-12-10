Statewide COVID Spike Temporarily Halts Road Driving Tests

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sacramento, CA – The surge in coronavirus in California has prompted the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to put the brakes on behind the wheel driving tests.

The stoppage is only temporary and is expected to last for at least two weeks beginning Monday, December 14. The DMV notes that this step is being taken to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

“Behind-the-wheel drive tests require two people to share space in one vehicle and – while we have made numerous changes to safeguard the testing process – the current surge in COVID-19 cases presents increased risk to both parties,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “While our field offices remain open to serve the public, we hope customers will first go online to take care of their DMV needs.”

The temporary suspension is for commercial and noncommercial tests and does not include motorcycle drive tests, as they can be conducted at a safe distance, according to the DMV. They add that those who already have an appointment scheduled during the next two weeks will be notified of their test cancelation and another one will be automatically rescheduled for a later date.

Drive tests were suspended for three months back in mid-March and resumed in June with safety protocols in place, including required face coverings, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation, and seat covers.

Offices are still open across the state, but the DMV continues to recommend that customers use online services to complete other transactions like driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.