Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites Being Offered In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – Starting next week Calaveras County residents will no longer have to make the trip to Sonora to get a coronavirus test.

A new mobile testing is being offered by the county’s public health department. The first mobile testing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Point Community Hall located at 22283 Highway 26 in West Point. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced.

Health officials say no appointment is needed, but registration is needed ahead of time. After that just show up anytime during testing hours. A mask that covers your nose and mouth is required to get a test. Click here to register.

Testing for COVID-19 is advised, especially:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID-19

People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider