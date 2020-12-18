COVID-19 Scam Hitting Mother Lode, Again

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public health officials are once again alerting the public about a phone scam hitting the Mother Lode using the COVID-19 pandemic to target victims.

As reported here back in September, these information thieves are using the pandemic and preying on people’s fears. Health officials describe the verbiage used by the scammers as stating that there is a medical emergency regarding COVID-19 and then they request a callback. This is not a legitimate public health call, according to public health officials. They remind that their team will never ask for financial, health insurance, or social security information during a call about a COVID-19 exposure.

As with any scam, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials warn to never give out personal information to a stranger over the phone. Instead, they recommend that you immediately hang up and report the call to authorities. Also, calls can always be made to Tuolumne County Public Health to determine if they are trying to reach you. The number to call is 209-533-7401.