Update: Crash Impacts Highway 4 Near Rolleri Bypass Road

Update at 10:58am: Officials are directing traffic near a crash reported in the area of Highway 4 and Rolleri Bypass Road. Be prepared for continued activity.

Original story posted at 10:15am: Angels Camp, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles have crashed on Highway 4 near Rolleri Bypass Road outside of Angels Camp.

An air ambulance has been requested to the area. The CHP indicates that the roadway is temporarily blocked. Be prepared for activity in the area.