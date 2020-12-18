Sunny
47.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Crash Impacts Highway 4 Near Rolleri Bypass Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 10:58am: Officials are directing traffic near a crash reported in the area of Highway 4 and Rolleri Bypass Road. Be prepared for continued activity.

Original story posted at 10:15am: Angels Camp, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles have crashed on Highway 4 near Rolleri Bypass Road outside of Angels Camp.

An air ambulance has been requested to the area. The CHP indicates that the roadway is temporarily blocked. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 