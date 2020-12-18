Sonora Council To Vote On Fining Local Bar Following Event

Dec 12 Event At Sportsman Bar View Photo

Sonora, CA — A downtown Sonora bar could face a fine after city leaders say it broke COVID-19 related Stay At Home directives.

The city reports that it received multiple complaints, and photographs, about the Sportsman Bar hosting a celebration of life event for a local resident inside their business on Saturday, December 12. A staff report notes that beers were sold to those in attendance for $2, few were wearing masks and most were not social distancing.

The city has an ordinance in place to fine violators of the Governor’s Stay at Home directive, with the first violation being $250, the second $500 and the third $1,000.

Staff is recommending a $250 fine for the business, and it will be voted on at Monday’s City Council meeting. The city says the violation is related to allowing patrons to participate in a private gathering indoors, failure to require 100-percent masking and distancing and allowing alcohol to be purchased where a meal was not being served.

Other items up for discussion on Monday include giving direction on temporary commercial parking areas in the downtown district, and hearing an update from the city-appointed Social Equity Committee.

Monday’s open session portion of the meeting will start at 5pm. For information on how to view, and participate, in the meeting, click here.