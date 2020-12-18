Snatch And Grab Theft At Sonora Grocery Store

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested after he allegedly committed a snatch and grab theft at a Sonora grocery store.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Friday from a clerk at the Lower SaveMart store in the Downtown Plaza. Officers responded to the business and were informed that a man walked into the store went to the alcohol aisle grabbed a bottle and ran out heading west on Stockton Street towards Rotary Park.

When officers arrived at the park located on Woods Creek Drive, across from the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, they the spotted subject and confronted him. He was identified as 28-year-old Dereck Anthony McCullough of Jamestown. SPD officer Thomas Brinkley recounts, “During the investigation, it was learned that McCullough had eight misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. While conducting a search, officers found drug paraphernalia and a fixed blade knife concealed in his pocket.”

McCullough was arrested without incident and placed on $15,000 bail. His past warrants were for battery and drugs.